Yemi Alade to give fans music equipment, opportunity to feature in song remix

Yemi Alade is giving her fans, budding artistes and music lovers a chance to win big in the #HeartRobberRemix competition.
This is to commemorate the release of Alade’s new single: “Heart Robber.”
The single arrives with “Single & Searching” featuring Falz.
The diva is giving out studio equipment and a chance to feature on the official remix of the KrizBeatz produced track.
How to participate:
Upload a video of you singing “Heart Robber” with a new verse on Instagram or record the new remix with the instrumental provided.
Post the video of your singing or new track on Instagram and Twitter.
Use the hashtags #HeartRobberRemix #BlackMagic
The winner will be announced with the release date of Yemi Alade’s “Black Magic” album this November.
