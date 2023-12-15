Yemi Alade releases new EP, ‘Mamapiano’

Afro-Pop superstar, Yemi Alade, has announced the release of her long-awaited Extended Play (EP), ‘Mamapiano’.

Alade, made the announcement in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that the new song would set the mood for the rest of the year into 2024.

She asserted her renowned musical prowess in her new EP, ‘Mamapiano’, as she now ventures into Amapiano tune.

Amapiano, a Nguni word loosely translated to “the pianos”, is a subgenre of house music that emerged in South Africa in the mid-2010s.

It is a hybrid of deep house jazz and lounge music characterised by synths and wide percussive basslines.

The singer stated that she had successfully experimented with four new tracks.

She said: “These four tracks carry rhythm and melodies that accompany you everywhere regardless of the occasion.

“Just press play and I’ll do the rest. Mamapiano EP is the soundtrack to set the mood for the rest of the year into 2024.This EP will certainly set the perfect mood and I assure you won’t need to skip a beat.

“I just wrapped up my 40 country USA/Europe tour and I decided to end the year on a high with a playlist-gift from me to you,” she said.

Highlighting some of the tracks, Alade flaunted a mesmerising melody in the self-affirmation and gospel-inspired song titled “Mind Ova Mata (Amazing Grace)”.

She praised God for His love and grace, picking her up whenever she is down, giving her hope and the ability to conquer.

Alade stated: “EFCC” is a party song that promises to be an instant Tik Tok success.

“The lyrics can be likened to lovers’ quarrel composed like an ideal conversation.

“Get up” is a cocktail of genres (such as Afrobeat, Dance, Amapiano, Hip hop, Pop) and one can easily see the Michael Jackson flair Yemi Alade delivers this track with.

“The track is infectious and quite the party favourite”.

Lastly, “Ogini”, she indicated recounted a night spent with her girlfriends to celebrate her birthday.

The afro pop singer said the song highlights the key elements including partying, extravagant spending and enjoying the moment.

Alade is the first African female Afro Pop star to hit over 100 million views on YouTube and VEVO with her smash hit single, “Johnny”, which is now the most viewed video from an African female pop star ever.

Her discography includes King of Queens (2014), Mama Africa – The Diary of an African Woman (2016), Mama Afrique EP (2017), Black Magic & Deluxe Version (2017), Woman of Steel (2019), Empress (2020), Queendoncom (2021), AfricanBaddie (2022).

This year, she continues her reign on the continental music charts, with a collection of hits maintaining their dominance like “Lipeka”, “Fear Love”, “Fake Friends (Iró Ò re).

Others are: “Pounds & Dollars” Feat Phyno, “Baddie”, “Jo Jo” feat. Bisa Kdei and “Bright Future” with Mr Vegas.