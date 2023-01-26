Yemi Alade reacts to reports of her being pregnant for Togo’s president

Singer, Yemi Alade has reacted to reports that she is pregnant for the president of Togo, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé.

It was reported that the singer is in a romantic relationship with Togo’s president and is pregnant for him.

A vlogger, Tosin Silverdam recently took to his page to share video of a man claiming that Yemi Alade is pregnant for Togo’s president, and the plan is for her to become his sixth wife.

However, Yemi Alade responded to the rumour by tweeting emojis, including a laughing emoji and a pregnant emoji.

Then Insulted rumour mongers.

She said,

“The ment is different this Jan.

“If you no like your job,abeg pretend small when you see custumers na.

“This January people dey really Ment.”