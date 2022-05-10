Yemi Alade, Denrele Edun shut down the runway at the first-ever AMVCA fashion show

Talented singer, Yemi Alade, popularly known as Mama Africa, and eclectic media personality, Denrele Edun graced AMVCA’s first-ever fashion runway show on May 8, 2022, at The Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Ever since Yemi came into the spotlight, she has been known for her exceptional fashion statements during her shows and performances. Her appearance on the AMVCA fashion runway as a Lush Hair model undoubtedly makes the list of her most memorable looks and was a highlight for fashion lovers at the event.

Denrele Edun has always been in a league of his own with all the eclectic looks he has pulled off over the years. His runway appearance was yet another one of his over-the-top moments, and it was a delight to see. The media personality brought the sass and pizzaz to the runway.

Yemi Alade wore a short black dress with braided pink details that created a heart-shaped illusion around her bust area. Styled by Lush Hair, she had her hair in a side part ponytail with braid fringe. Yemi accessorised the look with silver jewellery and a pair of pink shoes. She finished the look with bedazzled pink eye makeup and nude lips.

On the other hand, Denrele Edun looked fabulous in a pink two-piece with an over-the-top light pink top and dark pink pants. As always, he paired the look with knee-high black platform boots, a black belt and oversized pink sunglasses. The gorgeous up-do with a long ponytail Lush Hair put together took his look to another level.

The AMVCA fashion show is the second event from the 8-day lineup of AMVCA events. Africa Magic will also host industry stakeholders for a special Content Market Workshop on Tuesday, May 10. On Wednesday, May 11, there will be a Digital Content Creators’ brunch to spotlight the growing popularity of online content creators. It will be followed by a pan-African food festival and cultural day on Thursday, May 12, and a special gala for nominees on Friday, May 13. The glamorous awards night will hold on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.