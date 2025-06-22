Yelwata: Benue confirms arrest of 50 fake IDPs

The Benue State Government has confirmed arrest of 50 fake Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the International Market located along George Akume Way in Makurdi, the state capital.

The State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Aondowase Kunde, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday in Makurdi.

Kunde said that criminals have infiltrated the IDPs camp opened for victims of the Yelwata attack.

He said that 50 fake displaced persons had been arrested, adding that people from the host community and market women have all infiltrated the camp.

He stated that the criminals on Friday night broke into the camp and stole some non-food items, while market women too have invaded the camp buying off food items distributed to them.

Kunde said: “We have issues in the camp for the past two days and we discovered a lot of infiltrators in the camp.

“We conducted investigations after the protest and discovered that criminals and people from the host community in Makurdi were behind the protest.

“So we resolved that we have to be at the camp by 4am today (Saturday) to fish out those criminals and discovered that they stole mattresses through a collapsed fence to access the camp.

“We discovered that some market women have started coming to the camp to buy off rice and food items distributed to displaced persons.

“We also discovered that some women who were claiming to be lactating mothers went out to borrow babies from outside to be able to access the camp when they discovered that the first set of people we attended to are pregnant women and lactating mothers.

“When these so-called lactating mothers were asked to breast feed their babies, we discovered that there was no milk coming out of their breast.”

Post Views: 2