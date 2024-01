Yellow Fever: NPHCDA stresses importance of vaccine, preventive measures

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has underscored the significance of unlocking lifelong protection against Yellow Fever through a single vaccine dose.

The agency’s Executive Director, Dr Muyi Aina, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, on Friday.

Dr Aina said that public health vigilance is equally critical in tackling the menace.

The NPHCDA boss, therefore, highlighted measures taken by the agency to promote awareness and ensure widespread access to the single vaccine dose.

He underscored the broader public health implications, emphasising that individual protection extends beyond personal well-being to contribute significantly to the collective resilience against Yellow Fever.

He added: “it is essential to get vaccinated. Additionally, use insect repellent, wear long-sleeved clothing, and sleep under a mosquito net in affected areas to prevent mosquito bite.”

He said that as the NPHCDA takes a proactive stance in advocating for vaccination, “healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the public must also join forces in the relentless pursuit of eradicating Yellow Fever.”

Meanwhile, the country’s situation report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) website stated that during the reporting period of September 1st to 30th, 2023, the agency closely monitored yellow fever cases across the country.

The NCDC said that a total of 193 suspected cases were reported from 104 local government areas in 27 states, with no death in the reporting month.

Cumulatively from January 1 to September 30, 2023, a total of 2,203 suspected yellow fever cases were reported across 492 local government areas of the federation and the FCT.

Yellow Fever is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, primarily in tropical regions of Africa and South America.

The disease is diagnosed based on laboratory testing, a person’s symptoms and travel history and the symptoms include fever, headache, jaundice, and severe bleeding.

There is no medicine to treat or cure the infection.

However, vaccination is effective in preventing the disease.