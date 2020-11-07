Dr. Mordi Ononye, Commissioner for Health in Delta State, says no fewer than 22 deaths have been recorded in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state due to yellow fever outbreak.

The Commissioner made this known while briefing newsmen on the development on Friday in Asaba.

According to him, seven victims from Ute-Okpu, Idum-Assa and Ute-Erumu are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

He said on October 30, the state government received information about a mysterious disease, which had claimed some lives in the area.

He said the government took blood samples, which tested positive for yellow fever.

Ononye said: “On October 30, we received information about a mysterious death in Ika North East: Ute-Okpu, Idum-Assa and Ute-Erumu, and we immediately stepped in.

“As at today, about 22 people have died.

“The team from the ministry is on top of the issue.

“We have collected blood samples, which test result tested positive for yellow fever.”

Ononye said intervention and treatment for yellow fever had commenced in the communities and samples had been sent to Dakar, Senegal for regional authentication of the test result.

He said: “We have moved into action and have sent the test sample for final authentication at the regional centre in Dakar.

“We have informed our national body and it has sent a support team.

“I want to assure the people of the state that the team is on top of the issues to check escalation and that there is no need to panic.”

The Commissioner said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, African Centre for Disease Control and the State Primary Health Care Development Agency were contacted to ensure the disease was contained.

He said the government would start yellow fever vaccination from November 9 across the state to be administered on people from nine months and 44 years.

“Yellow fever is caused by a special specie of mosquitoes and its impact is usually on younger people,” he said.

Ononye commended journalists for effectively reporting the Coronavirus pandemic, saying the number of cases were almost zero in the state.

Charles Aniagwu, the Commissioner for Informatio,n assured that the state government had put the needed effort in place to contain the disease.

“Efforts are in place to ensure that the disease does not escalate from the affected communities,” Aniagwu said.

ugene Uzum, the Director General, State Orientation Bureau, said his office would sensitise via all news and social media to ensure the people were guided on how to prevent the disease.