Yelewata Attack: 15 women deliver in camp, 122 others pregnant

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA) says it has registered 15 births, while 122 women are still pregnant at the newly created Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp for IDPs from Yelwata community, Guma Local Government Area.

BSEMA Head of Administration, Donald Komgbenda, made a disclosure on Monday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, when he briefed newsmen.

He said that a total of 4,685 IDPs was registered.

Komgbende said that out of the total figure, 2,960 were females, while 1,725 were males.

He said: “As of today, we have about 4,685 individuals and 1,739 households registered.

“We have 2,960 females, out of which 122 are pregnant and 1,725 males.”

Komgbenda, however, said that the camp still lacked basic amenities such as electricity and adequate water supply.

He announced that the agency was providing six trucks of water every day to meet the minimum water needs of the people.

“This place is a market, there is no light, water, or toilets, but discussions are ongoing to resolve the challenges,” he said.

He commended donor agencies for their support in ensuring that IDPs enjoyed some comfort while in camp.

