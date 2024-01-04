Year of possibilities, by Gabriel Agbo

“Elisha replied, ‘Hear this message from the LORD! This is what the LORD says: By this time tomorrow in the markets of Samaria, five quarts of fine flour will cost only half and ounce of silver, and ten quarts of barley grain will cost only half an ounce of silver.” — 2 Kings 7: 1

God is about to surprise you. Your time has come. This is the year that the impossibility in your life will turn to possibility!

Your weeping is about to turn into joy. Strangely, now is your time to be blessed. Yes, now that the world is saying casting down you are going to be saying there is a lifting up! You will agree with me that these are very trying times not just for you, our nation, but globally. Individuals, families, groups, corporations and nations are really struggling – economically, politically and spiritually.

True. Some of these problems have also proved unsolvable and protracted. Jobs, business and lives already lost. And I heard some people saying that more maybe lost this year. My God! Today, our health, economic and political lexicons have been over-stretched to accommodate the new realities, jargons and coinages that have been used while trying to explain, interpret and proffer solutions to these problems.

People, including our youths, now proudly go the devil and his agent to look for wealth and resources. Are you not seeing them? Sure, not the best of times for our nation. But God is about to surprise you. Everything is suddenly turning around for us. Our best is coming out of this year! Believe it. Listen, that challenge, sickness and debt will vanish! Yes, the incurable will be cured.

We want to go back to the God of the bible, to the word of God to imbibe the divine principles that God gave us to solve human problems. Every situation we go through in this generation has a corresponding account in the scriptures. There is no circumstance that is entirely strange to the word of God. The word of God said that others have and are going through what you are passing through now.

It is not new. He knew that in some point in our life as individuals or as a nation that we would come to a stage where our human ability and efforts would fail us. So, he graciously put in place the mechanisms to help us. When we have difficulties in life, we must endeavour to look into this book and find solutions to our problems. There is no situation that cannot be solved through the word of God. Again, that is why the bible said that there is nothing new under the sun. Show me any problem and I will show you a corresponding situation and solution from the scriptures.

Israel was in a very precarious situation like we are today. They were invaded and plundered. The result of this enemy invasion was so severe that it triggered off famine and anarchy in the land. Worse than what we are in today. They were humiliated. They were robbed. They were defeated, disgraced and disrobed. There was hunger, confusion, anger, lawlessness and even backsliding. People were killing their own children for food. They ate and did forbidden things to survive. I could hear them querying the existence of God.

I could hear them doubting the just nature of God; because they did nothing to warrant the attack of the Syrians and the suffering in the first place. Israel has been good to those people. But the Syrians, especially their king, have been making every effort to destroy them. Yes, sometimes it happens that way. The people you treated well pay you back with evil, treachery, etc. I have personally experienced this many times. It is unfortunately part of life.

Do the above words describe what you are going through now? Do they describe the situation in your family, in our nation? Look into your life again; are there arrows of the enemy that you cannot fully explain why and how they got into your life? The struggle is so much that you have already started backsliding. The waiting is so long that your faith has become weak, and you have started sliding back to your former sinful life.

You may have been disgraced, disenchanted, dispirited? Have you not even gradually started doubting the love and the existence of God? The people of Israel were also in the same situation. It seemed like there was no hope for them. Even their king openly expressed that: “It is the LORD who has brought this trouble on us! Why should I wait any longer for the LORD?” Did you hear that? Like Israel, the times we are in now are indeed difficult, totally precarious. There is an unprecedented chaos. But I am announcing your time of sudden miracle and lifting!

Yes, in the midst of the confusion, suddenly, the word of the LORD came through Prophet Elisha and that is where we got our main text above. You can go back and read it again. It announced that things were going to be normal again; that the economy of Israel was going to be turned around in 24 hours. God always has his plans (most times unknown to men) to deliver his people. They thought it was over, but suddenly he came to their rescue. As you are reading this, there is already a divine realignment, rearrangement, repositioning and relocation that are going on your behalf now. Your time of blessing has come. That situation that has defied solution will certainly bow to this prophetic voice today.

He said that he brought them out of slavery and also established them by the prophets. I speak to your situation in the mighty name of Jesus! No power on earth can stop this. It will be sudden and glorious. I see you dancing and rejoicing this year. All things will become possible! Happy New Year! Share this message with others. God bless!

. Rev. Agbo is the author of the books/audiobooks: Power of Midnight Prayer, Receive Your Healing, Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom, Never Again!, I Shall Not Die, Move Forward, Power of Sacrifice and many others; Tel: 08037113283; Facebook: Gab Agbo; E-mail: gabrielagbo@yahoo.com; Website: www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo; Twitter: pastorgabagbo; WhatsApp: 08164819333.