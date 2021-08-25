YDF holds girl-child empowerment boot camp in Yewa

As part of its desire to combat youth unemployment and poverty in Yewa communities, Yewaland Development Forum, YDF, has commenced an empowerment initiative designed to offer free vocational skills acquisition and digital training to thousands of young girls across Yewa land.

The first phase of the programme, tagged ‘2-Day Intensive Girl-Child Empowerment Boot Camp’, held on Friday, 20th and Saturday, 21st, August at the ultramodern OGD/Asuje Hall, Ayetoro-Yewa.

In attendance to officially declare open the programme was the newly sworn in chairman of Yewa North Local Government Area, Hon. Gabriel Oluwole Ogunyemi.

Also in attendance were the YNLG vice chairman, top local government officials, politicians and eminent personalities of Ayetoro and beyond.

More than 250 participants from Ayetoro and other towns within the local government area, who registered for the intensive training programme, were imparted with marketable vocations such as the production of essential daily needs and digital entrepreneurship skills.

Similar event is scheduled by the organizers to hold at Imeko-Afon, Ipokia Local Government Areas with a proposed grand finale at Ilaro-Yewa, Yewa-South Local Government Area at a future date.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of Yewa-North Local Government Area, Hon. Ogunyemi, commended the organizers of the training programme, and promised the continuous government support for future events.

In his response, the President of Yewaland Development Forum, Ogbeni Wasiu Fagbohun, implored the participants to put various skills acquired through the training to better use.

He also reiterated the commitment of the association to continuously impact positively on the lives of Yewa indigenes.

While the programme has succeeded in revealing the abundance of local vocational talents and innate abilities amongst the youths in Yewa land, it also underscores the fact that, with this kind of initiative, many Yewa communities will be liberated from the scourge of youth unemployment and poverty.

Participants were presented with certificates of participation on the second and final day of the intensive training programme.