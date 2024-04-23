Yayaha Bello to EFCC: You lied, I didn’t receive any invitation

A former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission lied when it said that he was invited for questioning by the anti-graft agency.

Bello’s position followed a statement issued by the EFCC on Monday that he was invited but did not honour the invite.

In a statement by his Media Office on Tuesday, the former two-term governor said that the attitude of the EFCC to him has been that of hostility.

The statement, signed by Ohiare Michael, reads in full:

Our attention has been drawn to a publication/press statement with the above title, issued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, 22nd April, 2024, and signed by Wilson Uwujaren, its Acting Director of Public Affairs.

Also Read:

In the said statement, which the Commission carefully circulated widely as usual, Mr. Uwujaren, who we have to believe is not a lawyer, continues the EFCC’s ongoing unconscionable lies against the former Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Yahaya Bello, CON, by labelling him as a fugitive from justice in order to disingenuously justify their established and willful pattern of defying lawful court orders.

Contrary to Mr. Uwujaren’s claims, official records and court documents relating to their hounding of Alhaji Yahaya Bello establish a clear timeline of events. These documents are endorsed with dates and times of filing and payments, which are endorsed on court processes – all of which testify to the true sequence of events.

For The Records, here is a summary of key events:

No Formal Invitation: The EFCC claims to have invited Alhaji Yahaya Bello immediately after his tenure ended on January 27th, 2024. We challenge the EFCC to produce a copy of this invitation, including the delivery date and the recipient’s name/endorsement. We are confident they cannot provide this simple evidence.

Preemptive Charge: Prior to any alleged invitation, the EFCC amended Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/550/22 on February 5th, 2023, to accuse Yahaya Bello of conspiring to convert over 80 Billion Naira of Kogi State funds in September 2015. This amendment listed Yahaya Bello as “still at large,” demonstrating a clear intention to arrest him.

Impossible Accusations: The alleged timelines provided by the EFCC for its phantasmagorical allegations of crime against Yahaya Bello predates his Inauguration as Governor of Kogi State on January 27th, 2016.

The second charge even attempts to correct the initial blunder and says the crime was committed in February 2016, less than a month after he became Governor! The total Kogi State budget in 2016 was significantly less than the sum alleged in the charges.

Seeking Protection Under The Law: To protect his reputation and fundamental rights, Alhaji Yahaya Bello filed Fundamental Rights Enforcement action Suit No. HCL/68M/2024 with the High Court of Justice, Kogi State on February 8th, 2024. Court records, even from the EFCC, all substantiate this.

Court-Ordered Restraint: The High Court granted an order restraining the EFCC from inviting, arresting, or prosecuting Alhaji Yahaya Bello pending the determination of the Originating Motion. This order was served on the EFCC on February 12th, 2024.

EFCC’s Disregard for the Law: Despite the order, the EFCC, represented by Senior Advocates Rotimi Oyedepo and J.S Okutepa, filed Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/98/2024 against Yahaya Bello on March 6th, 2024, in violation of the order.

The EFCC’s ‘Ex Parte Warrant’ Is Another False Narrative: Mr. Uwujaren falsely implies that the EFCC sought a warrant of arrest only after the Kogi State High Court ruling on April 17th, 2024. This ruling was at about 2pm. Records will show that the motion was filed at 8:24 am on April 17th, prior to the ruling. And Nigerians would testify to the fact that, at that time, EFCC agents had already laid siege on his residence, attempting his arrest. These are clear occurrences that cannot be denied.

EFCC – A Litany of Violations: The EFCC failed to present the warrant at Yahaya Bello’s residence. The warrant itself is invalid, being obtained in defiance of a court order and based on misleading statements, as Alhaji Yahaya Bello is a defendant and not a fleeing suspect or a suspect, having been charged.

EFCC’s Assault on Citizens’ Rights: The judgment of the High Court of Justice, Kogi State, on April 17th, 2024, highlights the EFCC’s abuse of its statutory duties. We urge the public to denounce these unlawful transgressions until the EFCC undertakes a comprehensive reform of its practices.

In Conclusion: It is clear that the EFCC is engaged in a campaign of intimidation and harassment. Alhaji Yahaya Bello is not afraid of the EFCC. His demand is that the rule of law be respected.