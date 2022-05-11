Yaya Toure tipped for Spurs coaching success

The agent of Yaya Toure is confident he will succeed in coaching.

The Manchester City legend has been doing an internship with Tottenhams U18 team – and there is now talk of him being offered a long-term contract by Spurs.

Dmitry Seluk told Metaratings: “He is already working with the youth of Tottenham, so why shouldn’t he become a coach in the first team? Yaya was a very competent football player, and I am sure that he will make a top coach, he is very well versed in football.

“He will continue to climb the career ladder, perhaps, for a start, he will enter the coaching staff, and then he will develop. There is nothing to say, as it will be, so it will be.

“Everything is decided by the president of the club. I can’t say in advance whether he will become part of the main team, if the head of Tottenham has not stated this.”