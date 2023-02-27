Yari wins Zamfara West Senate seat

The former Governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has won Zamfara West Senate position under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Returning Officer, Zamfara West Senatorial Election, Prof. Rufus Tinuola announced the results at the collation centre in Talata-Mafara on Monday.

Tinuola said Yari scored 147,346 votes against his closest opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bello S-Fagon, who scored 58,832 votes.

He said other candidates were: AA Party scored 65 votes, Ibrahim Musa of ADC scored 150 votes, Ahmad Lawali of APP scored 75 votes and Aliyu Yahaya of LP with 111 votes.

The other candidates include: Sale Nasiru of APGA scored 258 votes, Sulaiman Lawali of ADP scored 239 votes and Abdulmalik Adamu of NNPP got 363 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdul’aziz Yari, is hereby declared winner and is returned elected,” he added.

Reacting to Yari’s victory, an APC chieftain in the state, Alhaji Sha’ayau Sarkinfawa, commended people of the area for voting Yari for the Senate position.

Sarkinfawa said that from the records as a former governor of the state, Yari has the qualities to be a representative of Zamfara West in the Red Chamber.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there were wild celebrations in Talata-Mafara town over Yari’s victory.