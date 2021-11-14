Yari: Why you must boycott Zamfara APC Ward Congresses

The Zamfara State Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress, led by Alhaji Lawal Liman, under former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari’s faction, on Saturday called on its members to boycott the ward congresses organised by another faction recognised by the national leadership of the party and led by Governor Bello Matawalle on Saturday.

The explanation as to why members of the faction should boycott the congresses was contained in a statement.

A statement issued in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Saturday by the Chairman of the APC Publicity Committee of the Yari faction, Ibrahim Birnin-Magaji, said: “You know, we have a court order stopping the party congresses in the state, pending the determination Court of the on the dissolution of the state party executives by the National Caretaker Committee of the APC.

“Based on that, our leader, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, has directed all APC members in the state, under the APC caretaker committee led by Alhaji Lawal Liman, to boycott the ward, local government and state congresses organised by the Gov. Matawalle’s APC faction, holding today, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

“We should be patient and law abiding and wait for further directives.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal High Court, Gusau in its sitting on November 9, 2021 fixed November 17 for the ruling on the case on dissolution of the state party executives.