Yari donates cash, 30 bags of grains to slain VON journalist’s family

Senator Abdul’aziz Yari (APC- Zamfara) on Sunday donated N1 million and 30 bags of assorted grains to the family of the late veteran journalist, Hamisu Danjibga, who was murdered recently in Gusau.

Yari announced the donation while condoling members of the state’s Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Talata-Mafara town, Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Danjibga, who was the state’s Correspondent, Hausa service of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), was murdered recently by some suspected criminals.

The former Zamfara governor described Danjibga as a dedicated journalist who spent the whole of his life in the journalism profession.

Also Read:

“I am using this medium to commiserate with the family of the deceased and members of the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel in the state.

“Danjibga’s death is a great loss to Zamfara and Nigeria as a whole, we pray to Allah to forgive him and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.” Yari added.