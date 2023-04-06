Yari donates 40 cars to APC leaders in Zamfara

The former Zamfara governor and Senator-elect, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, has donated 40 cars to All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and other stakeholders of the party in the state.

Yari, who is the Senator-elect for (APC, Zamfara West Senatorial District), presented the vehicles to the beneficiaries in Talata-Mafara on Thursday.

Yari, represented by the former state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, said the gesture is in appreciation of the contributions of the party leaders and stakeholders in the state, especially during electioneering.

“Today, I am donating 40 brand-new Highlander Jeeps to critical stakeholders of the party, including the past and present state and local government party executives, party elders, and youth leaders among others.

“The gesture is to appreciate their outstanding performance and tremendous support for the development of the party in the state.

“This is the first batch to the beneficiaries; the second and third batches are coming very soon, and more APC stakeholders will benefit from the gesture,” Yari said.

He noted that the party, despite losing the governorship election in the state to PDP, remains the strongest political party in the state.

Responding, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, described the gesture as a welcome development.

Danfulani noted that the support would ensure unity, peace, and stability among party members.

“On behalf of the beneficiaries and entire APC members in the state, the APC leadership express our appreciation to the former governor, Yari, for his initiatives to empower APC members,” he explained.