Yakubu Mohammed presents memoir to Nigerians

Veteran journalist and founding member of Newswatch Magazine, Yakubu Mohammed, is set to present his memoir to the Nigerian public.

Titled: “Beyond Expectations – A memoir,” the 422-page book took readers through the life of Yakubu as an employee and employer.

It provided first hand information on the death of one of the founding members of Newswatch, Dele Giwa, who was killed by a parcel bomb.

It also provided context to the controversial take over of the magazine and its properties by a lawyer and businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, who is now a senator.

The book, according to information made available to The Eagle Online on Saturday, will be presented to the public on November 4, 2025.

The presentation will take place at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.