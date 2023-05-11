Yahoo Boy arrested in hotel he built from defrauding American of $268,000 + Photos

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested Precious Ojo, aka Obago, a suspected internet fraudster in Oghara, Delta State.

The 26-year-old was arrested following a petition from a United States of America citizen on his fraudulent activities.

The petitioner had alleged that the suspect impersonated one Raymond Bush who works in the US Treasury to defraud her of $268,000.

The suspect was arrested at his hotel in Oghara.

Ojo confessed to building the luxury hotel with his alleged proceeds of crime.

Other items recovered from him included a Mercedes-Benz car with personalised plate number and mobile phones.

The suspect will be arraigned in court soon, the anti-graft agency said in a statement.