Yahaya Bello used $720,000 to pay child’s school fees — Olukoyede + Video

A former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has been accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of using $720,000 from the state’s account to pay his child’s school fees in advance just before he left office on January 27, 2024.

This was the highpoint of the news briefing by the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a chat with newsmen at the Commission’s headquarters in the Jabi area of Abuja, Olukoyede said: “A sitting governor, because he knew he was leaving office, moved money directly from the government to Bureau de Change (and) used it to pay his child’s school fee in advance.

“Over $720,000 or thereabout, in anticipation that he was going to leave the Government House.

“In a poor state like Kogi?

Also Read:

“And you want me to close my eyes under the guise of I’m being used?

“Used by who?

“At this stage of my life?

“Used by who?

“I didn’t initiate the case.

“I inherited the case.

“I called for the case file and I said there are issues here.”

Olukoyede said he will pursue the case to a logical conclusion, adding that if he is not allowed to prosecute Bello, he would resign.

Yahaya Bello withdrew $720,000 to pay for child's school fees in advance – EFCC Chairman



Portable ASUU Rain Flagyl Funke Chinese Supermarket Sam Larry #justiceformaryam #lautech #Dollar #TheCardosoEffect #DEagleOnline pic.twitter.com/WVMgd2FlhT — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) April 23, 2024