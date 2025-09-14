Yahaya Bello told me I’ll succeed him — Ex-Deputy Governor

Edward Onoja, the Deputy Governor to former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has revealed that his boss promised him for years that he would be his successor.

Onoja, who made the revelation in an interview on a podcast: “MIC ON,” said former Governor Bello changed his mind at the last minute.

He said his former boss only changed his mind on the eve of the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), when he informed him of his choice as Usman Ododo, who eventually won and went on to be governor.

Now a member of the Board of the South-East Development Commission, Onoja told MIC ON: “For four years before 2023, he (Yahaya Bello) was the one who called me and said: ‘You will succeed me, get prepared.’

“And of course, I planned, I worked, and when it was time, he gave all of us the opportunity to contest.”

Onoja said Bello told about seven members of his cabinet, including himself, to obtain the nomination forms of the APC, adding: “At the end of the day, his heart and his choice were with the current governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

“When he broke the news to me a day before the primaries, I told him: ‘You are the boss, you are over me, what you see is what I see, so let’s go get the job done, but I hope you are not making a mistake.’

“There were no issues.

“And then we went to the field and did our best for our candidate.”

Despite this, Onoja told MIC ON that he remains committed to the APC.

