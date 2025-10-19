Yahaya Bello: Tinubu, angel sent by God to fix Nigeria

A former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as an “angel sent by God” to fix Nigeria.

He said this on Saturday during an endorsement rally for Tinubu and Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, which was broadcast live on TVC.

Bello said: “We will not wait for God to send an angel with wings to fly into Nigeria to fix it.

“The angel is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“If you are waiting to see an angel flying with wings to come and fix Nigeria, you will wait forever.”

Bello hailed Tinubu for implementing key reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy, introduction of student loans, and floating of the naira exchange rate.

He said these policies were part of the “new Nigeria” citizens had long demanded.

He added: “Before 2015, we said we wanted a new Nigeria without oil subsidy, a new Nigeria with student loans, a new Nigeria with a floating exchange rate, and one where there will be more money in the hands of both government and citizens.

“That is what is happening today.”

The former governor, however, said reforms take time and cannot be completed by only one administration.

He also said such reforms come with their initial pains.

He said: “No government can fix everything at once because of the long years of decay in the system.

“Mr. President is fixing it, and he will fix it.

“We will support him to fix it.”

Bello also stressed the importance of leadership legacy, urging Nigerians to back Tinubu’s long-term vision for the country.

He said: “Going into the future, not only the 2027 election, we want a situation where Mr. President will leave behind a lasting legacy.

“Leadership without legacy is zero.

“It’s as good as never coming to power.”

Bello said he felt fulfilled by the progress made under his watch as the governor of Kogi State for eight years.

He urged continued support for the current administration in the state.