Yahaya Bello: EFCC denies disobeying court order

Against the backdrop of arguments and counter-arguments on whether the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has disobeyed a court order concerning the botched arrest of a former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Adoza Bello, the anti-graft agency has denied disobeying any court order in this regard.

The position of the commission was contained in a statement by its Acting Director, Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren.

In the statement, the commission pointed out that though Bello sought refuge in a fundamental rights enforcement action through an order granted by Justice Isa Jamil Abdulallahi of the Kogi State High Court, the order did not vitiate or nullify an order made by the Federal High Court for the arrest of the former governor for the purpose of his arraignment.

Uwujaren said: “The enrolled Order of the Kogi State High Court only granted an order to enforce Bello’s right to personal liberty and freedom of movement, it didn’t preclude the Federal High Court ‘to make any Order as it may deem just in the determination of the rights of the Applicant and the Respondent as may be submitted to her for consideration and determination’.

“The Order made by the Federal High Court for the arrest of Mr. Yahaya Bello for the purpose of his arraignment is not in conflict with the Order of the Kogi State High Court.

“The case before the Federal High Court is a criminal charge which is different from the fundamental rights enforcement action that is the subject of an appeal.”

Uwujaren pointed out that the EFCC had a shining track record in the prosecution of politically exposed persons and would continue to exercise its mandate in the overall interest of the nation.

He admonished Bello to turn himself in and answer to the charges preferred against him by the Commission.

He called on all patriotic Nigerians to lend their voices in support of the Commission, stressing: “The EFCC will not relent in its quest to wrestle corruption to the ground.”