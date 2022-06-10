Subscribe
Yahaya Bello donates campaign office to Bola Tinubu

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has donated a campaign office to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was revealed by Bello’s former Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement he issued on Friday.

According to the statement, Bello made the promise when Tinubu visited him in his Abuja residence on Friday.

On the visit with Tinubu was a former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

In response, Tinubu appreciated the gesture and promised to work for the party and country’s unity.

