YabaTech unveils anti-corruption, transparency unit

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has inaugurated an Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) at the Yaba College of Technology (YabaTech), Lagos.

The Head of Public Relations at YabaTech, Adekunle Adams, disclosed the development to newsmen via a statement he issued on Sunday.

Adams said the initiative aims to strengthen institutional integrity and promote ethical governance within the College.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the launch signifies YabaTech’s renewed commitment to transparency and fighting corruption at all levels of operation.

Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, YabaTech Rector, urged ACTU members to uphold zero tolerance for corruption and unethical practices, particularly financial misconduct within the institution.

Abdul stated: “Let your actions reflect the confidence placed in you; this is a call to duty, not merely a ceremonial appointment.”

He added that members must reject all malpractice that could damage the integrity of their office or tarnish the College’s reputation.

The Rector stressed that ACTU officials must lead by example, serving as internal champions for transparency and ethical standards throughout the College.

The ICPC Chairman, Musa Aliyu, and its Lagos Resident Commissioner, Chukwurah Alexander, commended YabaTech for its dedication to accountability and ethical conduct.

Aliyu highlighted that ACTUs, established across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), play a vital role in combating corruption in public institutions.

He explained that ACTU should work collaboratively with the College Management, describing the relationship as one of partnership not opposition.

Chukwurah presented the ACTU operational manual to the Rector, detailing the Unit’s framework, duties, and expected responsibilities.

“With this launch, we expect the ACTU to sensitise staff, enforce ethical conduct, and ensure ongoing compliance,” he stated.

Tairu Onawale, YabaTech ACTU Chairman, affirmed the team’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity in fulfilling its mandate diligently and professionally.

Post Views: 10