YABATECH to boost girl-child representation in engineering 

Yaba College of Technology is poised to boost girl-child representation and commitment to female empowerment in engineering courses of study and other STEM related fields.

The Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, gave this submission during the courtesy visit paid to him by the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria at the college Council Chamber.

He expressed his enthusiasm for the visit and reiterated the college’s commitment to supporting APWEN’s goals, stating the necessity of the town and gown relationship as it plays crucial roles in providing students with practical and real-world exposure.

Engr. Abdul announced the college’s plans to establish Industry Advisory Committees within each faculty to foster closer ties between the college and relevant industries by ensuring that the curriculum remains aligned with current industry standards and that graduates are equipped with the necessary skills to excel in their careers.

The Rector frowned at the prevalent concerns regarding “half-baked” graduates, stressing that YABATECH is determined to change this narrative by producing graduates who are not only knowledgeable but also industry-ready.

He acknowledged that increasing the representation of women in engineering is a priority for the college and lauded APWEN’s initiatives in this regard.

In a significant move towards empowering female students, Dr. Abdul revealed that the college recently secured a $1 million grant to advanced professional and skills training for female students, particularly those pursuing careers in STEM.

Engr. Abdul assured APWEN members that the college is committed to transforming its students, especially young women into job creators rather than job seekers.

He promised that the college would not relent at sponsoring desired staff at participating in various conferences, seminars, and professional development programs to further enhance their skills and career prospects.

Dr. Abdul reiterated the college openness to collaborations, partnerships, and linkages that would benefit both students and faculty, particularly in the context of advancing the cause of women in engineering and other STEM fields.

He assured that the college is poised to play a leading role in shaping a future where female engineers are not only welcomed but also thrive in their chosen fields.

The courtesy visit, led by APWEN’s President, Engr. Adebisi Osini, outlined the association’s objectives, emphasising the need for mentorship, increased female participation in STEM, and the promotion of career development opportunities for women engineers.

Dr. Osini emphasised APWEN’s mission to mentor and guide young engineers, with a particular focus on encouraging more girls to pursue engineering and other STEM courses.

The visit highlighted the critical need for mentorship, with Dr. Osini pointing out that such guidance is essential in nurturing the next generation of female engineers.

She also advocated for the college’s support in sponsoring programmes, workshops, and conferences aimed at enhancing the skills of both students and faculty members in the engineering fields.

Dr. Osini addressed the importance of bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge acquired in academia and practical industry experience and called on YABATECH to bolster its efforts in creating opportunities for female engineers by ensuring they are well-prepared to meet the demands of the industry upon graduation.

