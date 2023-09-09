YABATECH tasks PhD holders on effective mentorship

Yaba College of Technology, Lagos has enjoined PhD holders to be committed to their unique responsibility as driving forces behind the development and mentorship of the next generation of scholars and professionals.

Dr. Raheem Abdul, the institution’s Rector, gave the charge during a one-day Colloquium held on Friday in Lagos.

It was themed: “Impacting the College Community through Self-development and effective mentoring.”

Abdul, an Engineer, described effective mentoring as the key that unlocks the potential of the college community and the bridge which connects the wisdom of experience with the enthusiasm of the youth.

According to him, doctoral degree holders should commit to being the role models, guides and champions of knowledge that the college community deserves.

He said: “Together, we can shape the future, not only of YABATECH, but also of the countless lives that pass through our doors.

“Self-development, a pursuit that knows no bounds, is at the fire of academic excellence; in our roles as educators and mentors, we must continuously strive to expand our horizons.

“Both in terms of knowledge and personal growth through our own journeys of self-discovery and academic achievement, we have the power to inspire and guide our students and colleagues towards their paths of growth and success.

“As PhD holders, we have the privilege of being both beneficiaries and architects of effective mentoring.

“Let us therefore harness this privilege to foster an environment where innovation, creativity and collaboration thrive.”

Speaking on the event’s sideline, Dr. Aladeloba Adesina, immediate past Chief Lecturer, Department of Building Technology, who doubled as the programme coordinator, said the initiative was to mentor the young ones in the journey of their studies.

Adesina said: “Colloquium is all about seminars, conferences, raising issues and researching into them, which have been thoroughly addressed and have ended up being a success by the panel.

“Papers have been presented, powerpoint ideas highlighted, which we are going to work on, to provide solutions to challenges so that the oil of progress in the College will flow.

“Some of us made mistakes and encountered challenges during our time because we had no mentors, but we don’t want that for the upcoming ones.

“This is the first edition.

“In subsequent editions, we will include other categories such as non-PhD holders, Chief Lecturers and other young lecturers coming up.”

Earlier, Dr. Lauretta Ofodile, Chairman, Organising Committee, in her address said that the aim was to uncover the myriad ways in which individual growth, journeys and guidance provided by mentors create a positive ripple effect beyond campus boundaries.

Ofodile described a mentor as a catalyst for transformation, who empowers, encourages and imparts wisdom garnered from his or her own experiences.

According to her, Colleges and Universities are not merely institutions of academia, but a thriving ecosystem, where minds are shaped, ideas ignited and futures are moulded.

She said: “It is within these walls that we have the incredible opportunity to foster personal growth, cultivate leadership skills, and inspire one another to reach greater heights.

“Self-development is the cornerstone upon which the edifice of success stands.

“By investing in our own growth, we not only enhance our capabilities, but also contribute to the collective growth of our community.

“A mentor becomes a lighthouse for those navigating the tumultuous seas of academia and personal growth.

“A strong mentor bridges the gap between generations, creating a seamless exchange of ideas and insight that benefits everyone involved.”

In their various submissions, Dr. Ifeoma Akeredolu spoke on: “Building a culture of continuous learning”; Dr. Sikiru Momodu on: “Overcoming barriers to staff engagement in self-development”; while Dr. Morouf Adebakin spoke on: “Effective mentoring strategies for staff growth.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no fewer than 200 PhD holders of the College participated in the one-day Colloquium, which had members of the college’s community as resource persons.