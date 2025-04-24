Yabatech student shot dead by suspected cultists after writing exam

In a tragic turn of events, a yet-to-be-identified student of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) was shot dead on Tuesday in a suspected cult-related attack.

According to available information, the student was gunned down near the institution’s back gate, shortly after completing his exams.

Eyewitnesses said the victim was approached by a group of young men who shot him twice at close range before fleeing the scene.

The attack has sparked renewed concerns over the rise in cult violence across Lagos State.

Confirming the incident, Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that seven suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing.

“On Tuesday at about 3 pm, a distress call was received at Sabo Division that a suspected cultist was allegedly shot dead by a group of suspected rival cult members in the Yaba area,” he said.

Hundeyin noted that officers who responded to the call found the student lying in a pool of blood with visible bullet wounds.

Four rounds of live ammunition and charms were recovered from the victim’s pockets.

He added that the body has been taken to the morgue for autopsy, while the investigation is in progress.

