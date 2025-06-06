YABATECH sets to unveil Centre of Excellence in Optometry 

In a bid to stem the spate of blindness and other optometry services, Yaba College of Technology has declared its readiness to open the Centre of Excellence for Optometry with modern day facilities in partnership with the Al-Basar International Foundation.

The rector of the institution, Dr. Engr Ibraheem Abdul, disclosed this at the just concluded third Free Eye Care Medical Outreach Program for the screening of four thousand eyes and conducting surgery of four hundred cataract infected patients in Lagos

The event is done in partnership with the Foundation, Yaba Local Council Development Area, Iwaya Community, Ministry of Health and Gbagada General Hospital.

Dr. Abdul, who emphasized the need for a specialized programme to develop students into experts in optometry services, declared, “we will like to create a Centre of Excellence in Optometry and Optometry Services whereby vision could become a reality with the continued support of the Al-Basar Foundation”.

Expressing appreciation to all participants involved in the medical exercise, Dr. Abdul stated, “we are symbiotically engaged in serving the community and the role played by each and everyone cannot be underestimated. Without you the result that we have achieved cannot be achieved.”

He further commended the consultants whose contributions ensured the success of the exercise, noting that without their outstanding performance, the government would not have continually approved their medical license.

Dr. Abdul also expressed gratitude to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for sponsoring the programme.

In his remarks, the Chief Consultant of the Albasar Foundation, Dr. Farrukh Mahmoru, praised the dedication of the College, saying its commitment to education and skill development had been remarkable.

“You have worked long hours, faced challenges, and yet your commitment has never rebelled,” he said.

Dr. Mahmoru expressed deep appreciation for the trust patients placed in them, noting, “Seeing the smiles on their faces is the greatest reward we could ever ask for.”

He added that the exercise was about transforming lives, restoring vision so individuals can work, learn, and engage fully with their communities.

“We believe that everyone deserves the gift of sight, and through this initiative, we are making that belief a reality. While we celebrate today, we also recognize that the need of variety remains vast. Let this camp be a testament to what we can achieve when we work together.

“I’m optimistic that with continued collaboration and support, we can reach even more people and continue to make a profound difference, resounding success and we look forward to many more opportunities,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr. Azmat Shah, the Foundation’s Regional Project Director, stated that Al-Basar International Foundation, is a non-governmental organization working for the prevention of blindness in Africa and Asia, and has placed more focus on Africa by establishing eye hospitals and conducting mobile outreach programmes.

He revealed that apart from the two eye hospitals in the northern part of the country, the Foundation is planning to open an eye hospital in Yaba College of Technology to serve the entire South-West.

The Foundation’s Regional Project Director, while expressing his gratitude to the sponsors of the project, King Salman Relief Centre, for continuous support, commended the management and staff of Yabatech for their day-to-night struggle which made this exercise possible.

Commenting on the report, the Chief of Medical Services at Yaba College of Technology and Chairman of the Medical Committee, Dr. Nubi Samuel, commended the Albasar team for a job well done.

He noted that over four thousand eyes were screened, three hundred and sixty-seven (367) underwent cataract surgery extraction while eighty other patients booked for cataract surgery failed to show up for unknown phobia and unfounded rumors.

The Director, Centre for Linkages, Partnership and International Relations of the college, Dr. Masu’d Ajala, in his contribution said that the collaboration between Yaba College of Technology and the Al-Basar Foundation, third in series, is a testament to the power of strategic partnerships in delivering community impact and building academic excellence.

