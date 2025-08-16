Yabatech seeks Ford Foundations’s support on girl-child hubs

Yaba College of Technology has sought for the support and funding of its proposed girl-child enterprise and innovation hubs for the Nigerian young women to be self-employed and a giant stride towards skills development sustainability.

The Rector of the College, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, disclosed this at a meeting with the Ford Foundation executives led by its Regional Director, Office for West Africa, Dr. Catherine Chinendum Aniagolu, at its Ikoyi, Lagos office.

Engr. Abdul said that the institution is so passionate about bridging the girl-child gap by advancing to make them self-reliant after being trained in technical skills and entrepreneurship development, which must not end in theory.

According to him: “We want them to start and build the practice of entrepreneurship as we want to create hubs for them in the college, with our available massive space that needs your kind support.

“This will help them in whatever they are doing, because we know that we have a duty to make them future ready, field ready and focused as we have already imparted the theoretical knowledge and practical knowledge to operate.”

Dr. Aniagolu eulogised the college for the strides attained in technical and vocational education development, girl-child skills acquisition, and the world of Art as a profession.

She encouraged Nigerian institutions to champion and channel resources towards having international recognition and in the forefront of world-renowned educational institutions in order to easily access numerous grants in the global space of research support and the like.

The Ford Foundation Lead in Nigeria said: “Being specialised institutions will propel global recognition, giving access to support and link to partnerships.”

