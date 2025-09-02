YABATECH researchers secure N62.9m TETFund/NRF research grants

Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) has once again asserted its leadership in technological innovation and research excellence, with two of its staff winning over N62.9 million research grants in a highly competitive TETFund National Research Fund (NRF) research grants.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Deputy Registrar, Centre for Information, Communication and Public Relations of the college, Adekunle Adams.

According to Adams, Dr. Emodi Anthony Izuchukwu in the School of Art Design and Printing of the institution, was awarded a grant of N24.1 million for his pioneering project, titled: “Transforming Marine Pollution into Art: A Strategic Approach to Enhancing Nigeria’s Blue Economy.”

The project, he said, was developed in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team of co-researchers, aimed to creatively repurpose marine waste into art while supporting environmental sustainability and economic growth in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Dr. Emodi, the statement said, will be working alongside co-researchers comprising Chinyere Ndubuisi, PhD; Emmanuel Irokanulo, PhD; Florence Nweke, PhD; Adenike Ezeagwu, PhD; Clement Adesanya, PhD; Osia Obinna; Taiwo Sorunke; and Augustine Ofurum to explore innovative ways of converting marine waste into artistic value while supporting sustainable development in Nigeria’s blue economy.

Adams expatiated that another staff, Dr. Akin Olaleru, from the School of Engineering, secured a grant of N38.8 million for his cutting-edge research on: “Fabrication and Optimization of Hybrid Perovskite Semiconductors for High-Efficiency Photovoltaic Devices.”

The research work is poised to drive significant advances in renewable energy and solar power technology, contributing to Nigeria’s clean energy goals.

Dr. Olaleru, Adams said, has a research team encompassing Dr. Olufunke Oyebamiji, Dr. Olasoji Adekoya, Dr. Matthew Solomon, Dr. Ojiodu Chukwuwuba Chekwube, and Donatus Ugochukwu Moses.

The Deputy Registrar, however, noted that the landmark awards, totaling over N62 million, highlight Yabatech’s growing influence in addressing national and global challenges through applied research, sustainability, and technological innovation.

The Management of Yaba College of Technology, the statement revealed, congratulated the researchers and their teams for this outstanding achievement, noting that the success reaffirms the institution’s status as Nigeria’s leading technological tertiary institution.

The management said: “This recognition underscores our commitment to producing research that not only pushes scientific boundaries but also delivers practical solutions to real-world problems.”

Adams maintained that with these grants, Yabatech continues to lead the charge in driving transformative research that impacts society, industry, and the environment.