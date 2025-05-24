YABATECH Rector charges staff to demonstrate high level of professionalism

The rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, has charged the staff to demonstrate a high level of professionalism in all interactions as he begins third year in office as chief executive officer of the foremost institution.

He gave the charge in his presentation of the state of affairs of the college to the staff and members of the governing council on Friday, to mark the end of his second year and commencement of the third year in office at a gathering called family meeting.

He urged them to maintain a positive, respectful attitude and commitment to excellence, setting high standards and continuously improving in team work by sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources to achieve common goals.

Encourage creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship, staying up-to-date with industry trends and best practices; prioritizing student needs, providing support, guidance, and mentorship to ensure their success; the rector averred.

Dr. Abdul gingered the staff of the college to take ownership of responsibilities, being accountable for actions, decisions, outcomes and to demonstrate flexibility and adaptability in response to changing circumstances, priorities, and deadlines.

According to him, “as we continue to navigate the dynamic landscape of Institution and the enthusiasm of our conversion to university status, let us reaffirm our commitment to excellence, integrity, and collaboration. Let us deepen the bonds that connect us and remain steadfast pillars of support for one another both professionally and personally”.

The Chairman, Governing Council of the college, Professor. Funso Afolabi in his opening speech at the family meeting called on Yabatech stakeholders to see themselves as builders of the college new phase as it transforms to a university which demands unity, dedication and a deep sense of purpose.

Prof. Afolabi disclosed that the road to transformation of the institution is not without challenges which cut across the gaps in infrastructure, increase staff capacity and development and recruitment of additional staff. He added that the challenges hinged on expansion of curriculum, strengthening internal systems and the need to beef-up safety and security on the campus.

The chairman declared that amid the challenges, the college will remain filled with hope that the institution will not only attain the university status but will become a model Federal University of Technology and Vocational Studies that blends academic rigor with practical relevance and one that continues to mould minds, transform communities and serve the nation, using digital economy tool kits.

The college at the event presented and launched its new college anthem composed by Isaac Moses Etudaye, a Metallurgy engineering graduate of the college currently observing the mandatory oneyear national youth service corps.

While approving the use of the new college anthem, the chairman of governing cpuncil of thecollege, Pro, Afolabi presented the composer with a plaque of honour for his exceptional creativity and dedication in composing the anthem as a timeless emblem of the college institutional identity which has inspired pride and unity within the college.

