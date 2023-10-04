YABATECH Rector charges staff on quest for research grant proposal writing

The Rector, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul has charged teaching and non teaching staff of the college on the need to raise their quest on writing research grant proposals in order to explore its diverse opportunities both to the institution and the staff.

Dr. Abdul during the opening ceremony of the Workshop on Grants Proposal Writing organized by Centre for Research Support & Grants Management (CRSGM), said that he was impressed with the large turnout of participants, which shows that there is a new thinking in the college.

He hinted that the institution is going to a direction where the staff would have a new perspective about their jobs, which will make them get to the expected level.

Researches, he said, would change their orientation and rebuild them to jettison frivolities and courses that would make them to be chasing pecuniary ventures as their minds are busy with research grants and research products.

“They will become disinterested from what comes in through the sales of handouts or textbooks, and they will have much more to gain when they have research-oriented minds,” said the Rector.

“Looking at the needs of your immediate environment, and making research into those needs, it can lead you into a research grant that you don’t even expect. We should not stick or limit ourselves into one area of research by claiming to have a specialization, this is one of the things that is killing our researchers, not collaborating with others, not applying your basic knowledge to the society, but to excel in research we should have a broader mind,” he added.

The guest Lecturer, Professor Olukayode Akinyemi from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) showered encomium on the Rector for his wealth of knowledge in research, and stated that YABATECH is in good hands, and in no distant future, the institution will achieve greater height through research driven Rector.

Prof. Akinyemi disclosed that a vibrant researcher can never be poor, and enjoined staff of the institution to support the vision of the Rector in order to move the college forward and be out of the hood of poverty.

In her welcome address, the Acting Director CRGSM, Dr. Funmilayo Doherty noted that the goal of the Centre is to establish a centralized and robust support system that enhances research capabilities, facilitates successful grant acquisition management, and promotes a culture of research excellence within the College.

The workshop, she said, has four sessions, the first two sessions were presentations titled “Rethinking Research for Rapid Institutional Development, Techniques for Writing Grant-Winning proposals, while the last two sessions were Group Work and Presentations and Reconstructions.