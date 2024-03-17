YABATECH Rector challenges new executives of Alumni body

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, has challenged the new executive council members of the college’s Alumni Association on ensuring the rapid development, relevance, functionality and vibrancy of the body during its tenure in office.

Abdul, an Engineer, threw the challenge to the executives during a courtesy visit to the management of the college.

The members of the Board of Trustees of the association were also a part of the visit.

The visit, which was for the introduction of the new executives to the college management by the Alumni Board of Trustees, was led by the Board Chairman, Wing Commander Samuel Ajayi (retd).

In his address, Ajayi praised the Rector for his invaluable role and gentleman approach at assuaging all nerves towards resolving issues bedeviling the election processes and paving the way for the conduct of a successful election.

Also Read:

The new President, YABATECH Alumni association, Yemi Osibajo, appreciated the management of the institution for being instrumental to the successful conduct of the election in order for the association that had been without executives for the past two years to now have a vibrant one in place.

Osibajo said any institution that wants to grow should lean on the shoulders of the Alumni and have a symbiotic relationship for mutual benefits.

He requested from the College the release of the Alumni dues collected on the Association’s behalf; reinstatement of the payment processes on the payment of the students’ alumni dues directly to the bank account of the Association; protection of the Association’s interest whenever the needs arises; inclusion of the Alumni President as member of the College Governing Council when reconstituted; and better understanding of the Alumni Relations Department of the College.

Dr. Abdul welcomed the new executive council members on board, explaining that it is highly challenging being a leader.

He said it is an achievement that comes with sacrifices and requirements, and they have to be up to the task to move the Alumni Association forward.

The Rector urged them to extend arms of fellowship to the warring factions and bring them back to the association.

He said this was because there must be a synergy in which all hands must be on deck for the prosperity of the association and the College.

Abdul assured the Alumni that they will enjoy 100 percent support of YABATCH management for progress and development, and there will be constant rapport between them from time to time for consultation and necessary bonding.

He appreciated the BOT Chairman for his doggedness and resilience in paddling the canoe of the Alumni, especially during the time when there was no executive in place.

He charged Ajayi to continue to chart the course of the Association to greater heights.

The Management, according to him, “will work on our system to show the world that we are qualified for university status and to reveal the greater height we belong to.

“The management will raise the banner of the College to where it should be through beneficial collaboration, endowment fund generation and grants, which are the catalyst to required development in tertiary institutions, and we require the support of the Alumni Association to achieve that.”