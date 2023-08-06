YABATECH ranks Nigeria’s best Polytechnic for sixth time

Yaba College of Technology, Lagos State has retained the first position for the sixth time in the biannual Webometrics ranking among polytechnics in the country released in July 2023.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday signed by Joe Ejiofor, Deputy Registrar, YABATECH, Lagos State.

Ejiofor said the College also moved up by two steps, displaced other universities, widened the gap between the College and the first runner-up polytechnic by 17 steps and improved upon its January 2023 position.

According to Ejiofor, Webometric is a ranking of higher institutions of learning using both Webometric and Bibliometric (research) indicators.

Webometrics ranking is based on web contents impact, top-cited researchers and papers published on research and publication platforms online.

The primary objective is to promote open access to the knowledge generated by institutions.

Ejiofor said: “This milestone success is attributed to the support the Management has consistently given to relevant research units in the college.

“In particular by providing the tools needed by Center for Information and Technology Management (CITM) to work professionally on the website tailored toward the sensitisation of the academic community.

“This idea was to create an enabling environment so that they can publish their journals in relevant high-impact platforms.”

Ejiofor noted that the school had implemented strategies to improve its ranking through increase in the quantity and quality of its web content.

The statement said Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, Rector, YABATECH, on assuming office on May 22, 2023 and in line with his ERECT agenda, promised to lift the college to the topmost height of academic excellence.

This, according to the statement, was brought to bear by putting in place the necessary structure that would enable the College to grow and take her stand among her global counterparts.