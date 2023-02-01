YABATECH Partners Commonwealth group on youth employability

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has partnered Commonwealth of Learning (COL) to foster youth employability through the development of digital learning materials and delivery of training for youths.

A statement signed by Joe Ejiofor, Deputy Registrar/Head of Public Relations of YABATECH, Wednesday, said the training would be in some specialised ICT skill areas.

The COL was established in 1987 by Commonwealth Heads of Government to create and widen access to opportunities for learning.

It does so making use of the potential offered by distance education and by the application of communication technologies to education.

Ejiofor said that that with the agreement, COL would provide a grant to build the capacities of lecturers at the College and master-craft persons at Computer Village in Ikeja.

“This will collaboratively design and develop high-quality course materials and conduct skills training using Open, Distance, and Flexible Learning approaches and technologies,” it added.

Also, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, Director of YABATECH Centre for Open Distance and Flexible e-Learning (CODFeL), said that the project was a follow-up to the successful completion of a pilot phase of the Skills-in-Demand (SID) project.

“He said that during the pilot phase, experts from the Centre partnered with industry experts to implement a blend of workplace and distance learning approach in upgrading informal apprenticeship.

“The current project will involve establishing an Industry Advisory Committee (IAC) for ICT at Yabatech, which will provide industry perspectives during the design, development, and delivery of all ICT programs.

“This will foster the employability of College graduates by practically bridging the existing gap between the institution and industry.

“The project will also entail training of interested students of the College on mobile phone and computer repairs jointly by industry experts and lecturers to attain a National Skills Qualification Certificate of Competency in addition to their National Diploma Certificate,” he added.

The Director urged more development partners and industry experts to explore the collaboration opportunities provided by the College to further boost youth employability in the country.