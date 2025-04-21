Yabatech honours 150 staff with Distinguished Service Awards

Over 150 staff of Yaba College of Technology have been honoured with the Distinguished Service Awards for productivity and outstanding performance in the discharge of their duties to advance the course of the system.

The awards cut across teaching and non-teaching staff of the college and across all cadres, departments, and schools.

They were bestowed on the staff as a show of appreciation, motivation, and emulation by other staff of the college.

Awards recipients were decorated at the first Distinguished Service Lecture and Staff Awards of the institution held at the Yusuf Grillo Auditorium, with Chief Babatunde Rasheed Fanimokun as the guest speaker.

The Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, in his welcome address disclosed that members of staff who have demonstrated exceptional commitment, innovation, and integrity in their respective departments and units were specially recognised across various categories.

Owing to this, Engr. Abdul charged members of staff to let the event ignite a renewed commitment to service, adding: “Not just to our professional roles, but the greater good of our communities and our nation.

“Let us all strive to embody the virtues celebrated today and contribute to a brighter future of Lagos State and Nigeria.”

Members of staff who have demonstrated exceptional commitment, innovation, and integrity in their respective departments and units in the year 2024 were specially recognised across various categories.

Also Read

According to the Rector, the best overall staff of Schools and Units received a plaque and N200,000 cash award each, while the best staff in various Schools, Departments, and Units received N50,000 each.

Abdul described the occasion as a platform to institutionalise and celebrate leadership, excellence, examining public service values, and fostering a culture of integrity and selfless service both within academia and across the nation at large.

He described Chief Fanimokun as a most distinguished Nigerian and a respected icon in Lagos State Public Service who has consistently embodied excellence, integrity, and resourcefulness, adding that his illustrious career over the years has reflected the impact of selfless service.

The Rector recognised that Yaba College of Technology as an institution shares these core values of excellence, integrity, resourcefulness, and selflessness, adding: “Our commitment to providing quality technical and vocational education, fostering innovation, and engaging in community development projects demonstrate our dedication to these principles and to the progress of the nation.”

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the 1st Distinguished Service Lecture and Chairman, Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology, Prof. Funso Isolaowa, said the lecture was not only for intellectual enrichment but a moment to celebrate excellence within the institution.

According to Isolaowa: “Their hard work, dedication and exceptional achievements embody the very values that make this organisation great.

“As we present these awards, let us be reminded of the importance of recognising the contributions of those who make a real difference in the success of our collective efforts.”

Post Views: 22