YABATECH graduates 38 skills acquisition trainees

Yaba College of Technology Skills Acquisition Centre, donated by the richest woman in Africa, Apostle Folorunsho Alakija, has graduated 38 trainees during its fourth Graduation Ceremony.

It is saddled with the responsibility of providing young people with abilities that are needed in the local labour market.

The curriculum of the centre, which commenced operation in 2018, prepares students for self-employment through training courses.

The apprentices are guided through every aspect of their chosen trade.

In declaring the graduation ceremony open, the Rector of the College, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, said the ceremony of the 2023 graduating class of the Alakija Skill Acquisition Centre marked the culmination of months of hard work, dedication and perseverance.

According to Abdul: “Today, we honour the achievements of our graduates and acknowledge the bright future that lies ahead.

“I want to express my heartfelt congratulations.

“Each one of you has shown exceptional courage, resilience and a relentless pursuit of excellence throughout your training journey of your chosen skills.

“You have overcome countless obstacles, tackled complex problems and embrace a spirit of continuous learning.

“We celebrate your accomplishments and acknowledge the immense potential that resides within each of you.

“Your creativity, intellect and passion hold the key to shaping a better future for yourself and for generation to come.

“My heartfelt congratulations go to the graduands of the prestigious centre.

“And as you leave this institution, seize every opportunity, embrace every challenge and make a lasting impact on the world.

“May your journey be filled with endless possibilities and unique success.”

During her welcome address, the Co-ordinator of the Centre, Ogechi Ogbonna, hinted that since its establishment, the centre has been training both men and women in skills such as Fashion Design, Tailoring, Hair Dressing, Braiding, Wig Production, Make-up, Gele Tying, Plumbing Technology, Welding and Fabrication, Hospitality and Event Management, Tie and Dying, Screen Printing, Hat Making, Auto Servicing, Catering Pastry Production, Cake Decoration, Refrigeration, Air Conditioning Repairing and Servicing, Production of Soap, Skin Care and Facial Massage, all in a bid to actualise the mission and vision of bringing up inspiring and discerning individuals that will be self-reliant in different spheres of life.

Ogbonna disclosed that competent hands were employed at the centre to train the students and ensure that best values and knowledge are what the trainees get out of their desired vocations.

She explained that the 38 graduating trainees have shown exceptional learning skills, alongside responsibility and dedication to their craft during the course of their programs, and a certificate of completion will be handed over to them during the convocation ceremony.

In her words: “Nowadays, the acquisition of vocational skills cannot be overemphasised.

“This is because the more we give importance to skill development, the more competent our youth will be.

“The process of poverty alleviation and keeping the youth off the street begins with training.

“The socioeconomic situation in the country has compounded the inability of many in getting formal education and white-collar jobs.”

The Chairman of the convocation and the Rector of Redeemer College of Technology, Dr Stella Awoh-Mofunanya, congratulated the graduands and advised them that they should not overprice themselves but start small from somewhere.

Also Read:

Awoh-Mofunanya said that challenges are catalysts for development and can lead to self awareness depending on the way one is faced to determine whether you are truly creative or not.

She opined that challenges are the opportunities for growth, while success can only be achieved if one is smart and diligent.