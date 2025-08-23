Yabatech, Globacon partner on smart tech education

Yaba College of Technology is set to sign a pact with Globacom Digital Solutions on smart technology education in a move aimed at strengthening the digital education learning management system.

The path to the partnership was laid at a management meeting held between Globacom top management executives, led by the Manager, Public Sector Unit, Adeniyi Odejobi, and Principal Officers of the college.

The meeting was held at the school’s Council Chamber to explore a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the institution’s digital infrastructure and improving access to affordable internet for students and staff through Globacom’s vision for a digitally inclusive educational system.

Speaking at the meeting, Odejobi emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting education across the country, stating: “We are here on the directive of our Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, who has always demonstrated a deep passion for educational development in Nigeria,”

He said this was especially on the deployment of high-speed fibre-optic internet across the campus, managed wi-fi solutions in key areas, and zero-rated data access for Yabatech’s Learning Management System (LMS) to enable students to use e-learning platforms without incurring data charges and solution partnership on smart campus technologies such as digital attendance, online testing, and remote learning support, as well as a revenue-sharing model.

Globacom’s partnership with Yabatech, he said, will enable it to have access to fixed internet service, which will provide unrestricted, high-speed internet access across campus for students and lecturers.

He added that it will expose the institution to its Learning Management System (LMS) integration service, which would involve the migration and enhancement of the college existing LMS infrastructure, enabling free student access when using Globacom SIM cards and would support online learning, remote class attendance, and digital engagement key components of modern education.

The partnership will enable the mass distribution of Glo SIM cards to the college students in order to access educational platforms more easily and securely.

SIM card is not only used for connectivity, but as part of smart attendance systems, matriculation number for attendance and academic records, he stated.

In his remarks, the Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, expressed strong enthusiasm about the potential collaboration, citing the dire need for sustainable partnerships that deliver tangible benefits to both students and staff.

Engr. Abdul said: “We are eager and very ready for this, as partnership, to us, goes beyond formality.

“It must deliver real advantages, especially for our students, who are the core of our mission.”

The Rector stressed the burden of data costs on students and parents, despite tuition and living expenses already being a challenge and emphasised the urgent need for affordable and reliable internet access solution at both Yaba and Epe campuses to avert students struggling to stay connected.

He noted that while the college has an LMS in place, there is room for growth and integration of more advanced systems.

Abdul said: “We believe in functional education as a college of technology, and that distinction is key to any partnership that advances that mission.”

The Rector further acknowledged that this development signals YABATECH’s continued commitment to innovation and student-centred growth, reinforcing its position as one of Nigeria’s leading technology-focused institutions.

