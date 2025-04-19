Yabatech emerges 2nd overall best at 22nd NIPOGA

Yaba College of Technology has once again affirmed its position as a leading polytechnic in Nigeria, both in academics and sports, while emerging second overall best at the just concluded 22nd Nigeria Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA) themed “Ijakadi 2024”.

The college’s contingent delivered a remarkable performance throughout the tournament, securing an impressive total of 15 gold, 9 silver, and 20 bronze medals.

This outstanding achievement not only reflects the strength and talent of YABATECH’s athletes but also showcases the college’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded students who excel both on the field and in the classrooms.

The Nigerian Polytechnic Games, popularly known as NIPOGA, is one of the largest sporting events in the country, designed to promote unity, sportsmanship, and healthy competition among polytechnic students across Nigeria.

The latest edition of the games featured intense contests in athletics, football, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, swimming, and many other sports disciplines.

The College’s athletes distinguished themselves with outstanding displays of skills, discipline, and determination, earning admiration from spectators and competitors alike.

Their medal haul is a testament to months of hard work, strategic preparation, and the invaluable support of the college’s sports department and coaching crew.

Speaking on the College’s performance, the rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul expressed deep pride and congratulated the entire team for their resilience, focus, and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

The College, he said, has reaffirmed its commitment to investing in sports development as part of its vision to produce graduates who are not only worthy in character and learning but physically fit in sports to represent the nation in global competitions.

The games aimed to foster friendship and unity among polytechnic students from across the country and to identify talent and promote sports participation at an international level; Dr. Abdul reiterated.

The game was hosted by the Federal Polytechnic Offa in Kwara State.

