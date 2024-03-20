YABATECH, DSS partner on security

Yaba College of Technology, Lagos and the Department of State Services in a move to protect lives and properties in the foremost tertiary institution in Nigeria have agreed to close ranks in securing the college.

This agreement was reached by the Rector, Ibraheem Abdul, and the new DSS Director in Lagos, Adedapo Amao.

Engr. Abdul was at the DSS State Headquarters with other principal officers of the college.

Dr. Abdul in his address sought for the cooperation of the DSS in securing lives and properties in the wake of some security challenges confronting the college and are defiling her existing security apparatus.

He enumerated the security challenges ranging from hackers to scamming/duping of parents of students on school fees, cultism evolvement to impersonation of authorities in perpetrating crimes.

The Rector expressed the unity amongst the college principal officers and the peaceful co-existence with college stakeholders and her robust community relations, which have portrayed the institution in good light.

He said his administration has a work plan, currently being implemented, of running a smooth five years undisrupted academic calendar, where students have assurance of date of graduation when admitted as best global practice.

He lamented the nefarious moves of the external forces at thwarting the prevailing peace and unity of the tertiary institution, which has formed the crux of seeking the cooperation and assistance of the DSS.

The Rector submitted that with the support and expertise of the DSS the college could get to move to attain her mandate, strongly believing in the mission of the DSS to protect and defend the Federal Republic of Nigeria against domestic threats, to uphold and enforce the criminal laws of Nigeria, and to provide leadership and criminal justice services to both federal and state law-enforcement organs.

In his response, Amao assured the management of Yaba College of Technology of the support, cooperation and partnership of the DSS in securing lives and properties in the college.

He advised the college authority to fully assess the porosity of the college, identify the fraudulent elements, share proactive intelligence information with the DSS and be firm in the face of adversity for crime to be curbed in the institution.

He said: “It is a major concern to us of this menace in institutions of higher learning all over the country.

“Times are changing and gone are the days where cultism is seen as a thing of pride.”

Amao added that all hands must be on deck as the Department is working on it.

Present at the event were the Assistant Director, Security Enforcement, Sikiru Balogun; Assistant Director, Administration and Logistics, Olufunmilayo Akinlayo; Assistant Director, Operations, Sheu Sheu; and Assistant Director, Vetting, Aduke Ogbe.

Others from Yaba College of Technology were Deputy Rector, Administration, Uduak Iyang Udoh; Acting Registrar, Dr. Emmanuel Akinwale; Personal Assistant to the Rector, Henrietta Badejo; and Deputy Registrar, Centre for Information Communication and Public Relations, Adekunle Adams.