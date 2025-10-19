Yabatech Don warns Lagos on treatment of mobility

A Chief Lecturer at Yaba College of Technology, Abubakar Mobolaji Olaseni, has called for a holistic approach to urban planning in Lagos, warning that treating mobility as an isolated objective undermines the city’s growth and sustainability.

The Don of Nigeria’s foremost college issued the warning when he delivered the College’s 20th Inaugural Lecture, titled: “Beyond Mobility.”

Olaseni argued that transportation must be situated within the broader context of the city’s physical, social, economic, and environmental dimensions.

He said sustainable urban development cannot be achieved by focusing solely on the movement of people and goods without addressing the underlying urban systems that support them.

“The future of Lagos depends on how effectively mobility is integrated with employment, housing, commerce, recreation, and environmental sustainability,” he said, noting that this integration is at the heart of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted in 2015.

Olaseni’s presentation, which drew academics, policymakers, and urban planners, employed a hybrid methodology combining literature review and field research.

His study focused on two main areas: the preparation of a model city plan premised on the need for well-designed urban spaces, and the locational analysis of intercity passenger road transport terminals – a vital element of mobility in Lagos.

Findings from the study revealed that while high-level city plans are often prepared, lower-level plans and implementation strategies are frequently neglected.

This gap, he said, contributes to poor accessibility, inefficient transport systems, and urban congestion, thereby obstructing Lagos’ ability to meet global development standards.

“Accessibility remains the central challenge in transport terminal provision,” he explained, adding: “It is shaped by cost, time, and distance, and these factors vary across different parts of the city.”

The research showed that in the Central Business District (CBD), passenger patronage is largely influenced by employment, gender, education, waiting time, and income.

In the Transition Zone, the major determinants are gender, age, and waiting time, while in the Residential Zone, waiting time and travel cost are the most significant factors.

Across the entire city, income, gender, age, and education collectively determine terminal accessibility.

To address these challenges, Olaseni advocated for a holistic urban mobility plan that integrates terminal distribution into the overall city development process.

He proposed the establishment of five major terminal hubs within the Lagos IBILE framework covering Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe to create balanced, self-sustaining urban communities within the metropolis.

According to him: “This model would enable the creation of complete cities — self-sustaining, self-contained, and ultimately more livable — moving Lagos closer to a future of efficient and sustainable mobility.”

The scholar outlined what he termed the “Four Commandments of the City,” emphasising that no single component—whether transport, housing, or commerce—should dominate the city’s overall development.

He further called for a constitutional amendment to establish the office of a City Mayor, describing it as a crucial step toward achieving efficient, accountable, and coordinated urban governance.

The lecture, which marked Yaba College of Technology’s 20th in its series of inaugural lectures, reinforced the institution’s role as a centre of policy-relevant research and innovation, committed to advancing knowledge that addresses Nigeria’s urban and developmental challenges.

While discharging and acquitting the lecturer, the Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, expressed delight in the presentation, commending the lecturer for delivering a well-detailed and thought-provoking lecture.

Engr. Abdul noted that the lecture reflected a deep understanding of the subject matter and a genuine commitment to promoting sustainable human settlements and community development.

He said: “There are inaugural lectures, but this particular one is well-loaded, fantastic and practical.

“It addresses the issues we are having in the city of Lagos and made recommendations.

“The recommendations are to the college, state and country as a whole.

“He told us that there is a need for a constitutional amendment, to allow for a mayor in the city to take care of issues related to automobile development.

“He also talked about looking at mobility beyond transportation and having an effective solution to ensure that people are able to move easily within the city.

“Furthermore, the appointment of a mayor in the city that will look at the problems and tackle it holistically.”