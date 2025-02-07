Yabatech don calls for incorporation of heritage education in school curriculum 

Former deputy rector, academic, Yaba College of Technology, Tpl. Dr. Abubakar Olaseni has called on the government on the urgent need to incorporate heritage education in school curriculum for the preservation of heritage sites in order to enjoy the inherent benefits.

The don made the call at the fourth edition of the annual Tpl. Dr. Abubakar Mobolaji Olaseni lecture series with the topic, “Heritage Risk: Rethinking Nigeria’s Urban Development Trajectory” delivered by Professor Taibat Lawanson from the University of Liverpool, London, held at the Yusuf Grillo Auditorium, Yaba College of Technology.

According to him, “it is amazing to note that one of the major drivers of tourism all over the world is the robustness of the preservation of the nations culture and heritage and this loss in Nigeria is not only a threat to the country’s cultural identity but also to its economy.”

Olaseni was of a strong view that the way out of the risk window is to have a holistic approach to urban development which places the preservation of cultural heritage in the front burner.

He added that, herein, collaboration of government, private sector, and communities to develop sustainable urban planning strategies that protect heritage sites and buildings while promoting economic development, is non-negotiable.

To enjoy the inherent benefits in the preservation of heritage sites, Olaseni advised that the government should invest in the preservation and promotion of its cultural heritage through the establishment of heritage institutions, funding research and documentation of heritage sites, and incorporating heritage education into the school curriculum.

The don solicited that Nigeria should also prioritize the protection of its cultural heritage as a means of promoting sustainable urban development and preserving its unique cultural identity.

In her lecture, the guest speaker, Prof. Taibat Lawanson submitted that the government needs to political will of protecting and preserving cultural heritage from review existing legislation to implementing reforms, providing funding and support for heritage related initiatives, as well as ensuring that public interests are well protected in international negotiations and activities promoting Nigeria’s cultural ecosystem.

She proposed that there must be deliberate attempt to upskill the various actors in the heritage sector – both informal and formal; and expand opportunities for public awareness of the value of our collective heritage assets – natural, built and cultural – and the need to protect them, while mainstreaming them onto the world tourism map.

Also speaking at the event, the rector of the institution, Dr. Engr. Ibraheem Abdul said that the theme is both timely and essential, as it challenges the country to critically evaluate how cities are evolving, balancing structured planning with the organic dynamism of urban life.

According to him, “Lagos, our focus city, exemplifies the complex interplay between formal planning and the unstructured yet vibrant realities shaped by its people”.

“As urban practitioners, academics, and policymakers, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that our planning strategies embrace inclusivity, sustainability, and cultural relevance,” Dr. Abdul submitted.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman, organizing committee of the lecture, Tpl. Iyanda Oladimeji, disclosed that the event is organized to appreciate the good works and deeds of Tpl Dr. Abubakar Olaseni in the Town Planning Profession and his academic investment in his students.

