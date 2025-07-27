Yabatech council marks one year strategic impacts, creates centre for peace, conflict resolution

The Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology in a significant strides marked its one year in office with strategic impacts and creation of the Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution for the college.

Professor Funso Afolabi, the Council Chairman, in a chat, disclosed that the Council since its inauguration and assumption of duty in July, 2024, ushered in a new era of institutional renewal, strategic foresight, and collaborative leadership, played advisory and policy-focused reforms across academic programming, infrastructural development, transparency, and governance.

This one-year milestone, he said, marks a turning point for the Nigeria’s premier tertiary institution, as it transitions into a model of innovation, inclusion, and performance-based management.

Upon assuming office, Professor Afolabi said the Council emphasized inclusion, accountability and forward-thinking leadership which was formalized with a developed roadmap for institutional advancement at a retreat.

The retreat, he said, prioritized five key areas of governance modernization, curriculum innovation, funding diversification, research collaboration and student-centred policy-making. The framework underpins many of the institution’s recent developments and accolades.

Through the strategic direction of the Council, the college has secured accreditation for eight new Higher National Diploma programmes from the National Board for Technical Education. These include Mechatronics Engineering, Agribusiness, Marine Engineering, Polymer Technology and Pest Management. These new programmes align with Nigeria’s development needs in agriculture, technology and marine sectors.

Working closely with the management team led by Rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, the Council has championed initiatives to boost employability through partnerships with leading ICT and vocational training bodies; the Council Chairman professed.

Within the one-year period, Yabatech emerged as the highest-ranking polytechnic in a national performance evaluation. The Council attributed the achievement to a combination of strong leadership, improved discipline, policy compliance, and strategic innovations implemented across the college strata.

In terms of academic culture, the Council, Prof. Afolabi said, worked with the College management to re-emphasize professionalism, time consciousness, improved dress codes, and compliance with academic calendars and regulations, efforts aimed at restoring discipline and pride in institutional identity.

He added that in research, entrepreneurship, and innovation, the Governing Council supported the work of two major centres, the TETFund Centre of Excellence in Skills, Entrepreneurship, and Sustainable Development, and the Folawiyo Entrepreneurship Centre.

The College also launched an Innovation Hub, focused on driving creativity, digital enterprise, and technological experimentation, particularly among students in science, engineering, and ICT disciplines. In addition, an all-girls tech hub was established in partnership with UNICEF, aimed at promoting female inclusion in science, technology, and innovation; Prof. Afolabi stated.

To promote social impact, the Council facilitated several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects, which include the Albasar Free Eye Outreach, which provided medical support to hundreds of community members; capacity-building workshops for technical and vocational educators; and the creation of a digital skills training hub at the Computer Village in Ikeja.

On student welfare, the Council approved the Work-and-Study Programme designed to support students facing financial difficulties. The initiative allows indigent students to take up part-time work opportunities within the College while continuing their academic programmes.

Staff motivation also received significant attention as the Annual Productivity Award was institutionalized during the year to recognize and reward outstanding contributions by staff, the Council noted.

In terms of infrastructure, the College witnessed improvements in lecture halls, laboratories, water systems, and electricity supply across both campuses, said the Council Chairman.

He also reported that the Council worked with management to upgrade learning environments, acquire new teaching equipment, and restore key utilities to full function. In addition, several road projects and renovation works were either completed or ongoing during the period.

Professor Afolabi confirmed that both manpower and material resources have been strengthened in anticipation of the upgrade of the college to a University of Technical and Vocational education. He explained that the College has scaled up capacity in research, improved academic infrastructure, and aligned its programmes with national university education benchmarks.

“We believe we have laid a strong and credible foundation for the take-off of Yabatech as a university, we have strengthened internal systems, improved accountability, and enhanced human capital. Our vision is clear, and our direction is deliberate,” detailed the Chairman.

He added that the Council is optimistic about the College’s future and remains committed to sustaining reforms that will further raise the standard of academic and institutional operations.

As the Council enters its second year in office, members reaffirmed their resolve to consolidate on gains made, support further innovation, and ensure that Yabatech remains one of Nigeria’s leading centres of learning, innovation, and community impact.

The Governing Council has backed the college’s infrastructure drive and research visibility. New laboratories, innovation hubs and digital classrooms have been established. The Council has supported the institution’s partnership-focused programme, A Day with Industry Partners, which has brought together companies that promote student internships, research collaboration and professional engagement, strengthening the bridge between academia and industry.



Prof. Afolabi said that in the year under review, Yabatech was named *Best Tertiary Institution in Tourism Education* in Lagos State, describing the award as a testament to the institution’s sustained commitment to quality and relevance.

The many achievements of the Council, the chairman, attributed to the visionary leadership of the rector, Dr Ibraheem Abdul and the management ranging from securing approvals for strategic hires to advising on capital projects and ensuring policy compliance, the synergy between Council and management has become a model of cooperative governance in Nigerian higher education.

The Council, Professor Afolabi averred, remains focused on guiding the institution through her transformation with strategic clarity, academic integrity and shared purpose as Nigeria continues to undergo educational reform under the Presidential Renewed Hope Agenda, and the College is well-positioned for its long-awaited transition to university status.

