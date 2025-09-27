Yabatech Consult charged to chart path for sustainable growth 

The Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, has charged the management team of its consultancy and business arm, Yaba College of Technology Consult Limited (Yabatech Consult), to chart paths for sustainable growth and success.

The charge was given by the school Rector at the 2025 Annual Management Retreat of the consultancy business arm of the college.

The retreat was themed: “Our Dreamed Yabatech Consult: Revamping the Past and Reshaping the Future for Sustainable Growth.”

The Rector, who doubles as the Chairman of the Board of the company, described the gathering as a defining moment in the history of the organisation.

Engr. Abdul said: “This retreat marks a critical juncture in our journey – a strategic opportunity to reflect on our past, set new goals, and chart a course for sustainable growth and success.”

He emphasised that Yabatech Consult had long stood as a beacon of innovation, and the retreat would provide a timely platform to reassess strategies, strengthen collaborations, and explore new opportunities for development.

He said: “As we gather today, we stand at the intersection of our rich legacy and a future brimming with possibilities.

“Let us work together to honour our past achievements while boldly reshaping our strategies to meet the demands of an ever-evolving world.

“By doing so, we will position Yabatech Consult as a global leader in consultancy and innovation, ensuring greater impact and a brighter future.”

Abdul advocated that the Consultancy outfit will henceforth be run as an ideal business entity devoid of any interference from civil servant participation in management and other forms of business operations typified of any successful private business organisation.

In his welcome address, the Acting Managing Director of Yabatech Consult Limited, Mojeed Akinlabi, highlighted the retreat’s objectives, which include enhancing operations for improved revenue generation, administering business with private sector-driven initiatives, and realigning strategies for sustainable growth.

Quoting Brian Herbert, Akinlabi remarked: “The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; and the willingness to learn is a choice.

“Today, we have the gift, the skill, and the choice as we look back at our past and build the future of Yabatech Consult.”

He further noted that the retreat would allow the company to analyse its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, enhance teamwork and communication, and identify new opportunities within the consultancy industry.

Akinlabi also paid tribute to the leadership and vision of Dr. Abdul, the guidance of the Board, and the dedication of the management team, while urging participants to embrace the next three years (2026 – 2028) as a period of strategic realignment and sustainable advancement.

“This retreat will give us the opportunity to reshape the Consult of our dream – a company that thrives on excellence, innovation, and sustainability,” he added.

The retreat, which will run for three days, would feature plenary sessions, workshops, and strategy-building exercises, with contributions from consultants, partners, and industry experts.

Over the years, Yabatech Consult has provided training, entrepreneurship development, advisory, and capacity-building services to public and private sector organisations.

The retreat is expected to further sharpen its vision and strengthen its contribution to the College’s internally generated revenue drive and Nigeria’s development goals.

The retreat, which brings together the Board, Management, and strategic partners of the company, is designed to serve as a platform for reflection, knowledge-sharing, and planning towards repositioning Yabatech Consult as a leading force in consultancy, innovation, and institutional support.