Yabatech alumni light up campus

The 1988 to 1999 alumni set of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has taken a major step toward improving students’ welfare and reducing electricity costs by donating solar-powered streetlights to the campus.

The project, which started with the installation of 16 solar panels and AKT bulbs, is expected to expand gradually until the entire campus is covered.

Speaking at the launch, the Chairman of the 1988-1999 set, Shola Ilesanmi, explained that the initiative was inspired by the poor state of power supply in the institution, which often leaves students in darkness while preparing for examinations.

Ilesanmi said: “One of us came to the campus one night and was not happy with the sight of students struggling to study in the dark.

“We know the cost of running the college is high and the funding available is not enough.

“So we said, let us light up the school.”

Ilesanmi noted that the long-term goal is to install between 40 and 50 solar units across the college.

According to him, the intervention would help the institution reduce electricity expenses while creating a safer and more conducive environment for academic activities.

The donors also pledged to sponsor an annual award for the best-performing student, stressing the importance of promoting academic excellence.

The chairman said: “We want to reward the best student every year.

“From the feedback we received, the convocation is coming very soon, and we will redeem our pledge once the school provides the account details.”

During a meeting organised to appreciate the alumni donation, the Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, along with the management team commended the gesture, describing it as timely and supportive of the institution’s efforts to enhance the learning environment.

He disclosed that his administration is working on ways to formally recognise old students for their contributions, while urging more alumni to “look in the direction of the college.”

Engr. Abdul said: “We are constantly struggling to keep that slogan of ours, the first is still the best.

“But it is not easy to continue to be the best.

“That is why we must move forward and improve our infrastructures.”

The management also called on the alumni to support ongoing efforts to upgrade facilities, stressing that the college cannot remain the best without consistent development.

Abdul revealed that experts who assessed the School of Arts had recommended a N2.7 billion renovation project.

Since the amount far exceeds the college’s budget, the management opted for phased interventions within its financial capacity.

He further explained that the institution had invested several millions of naira in underground cables and recently began installing solar-powered streetlights and hostel lighting systems to ease the burden of power supply on students.

He said: “We now have solar installations in the hostels.

“Each hostel has 3.5 KVA solar lights so that even when there is no light, the corridors and common rooms will not be in darkness.”

The Rector commended the alumni for their support, stressing that the college would formally document such interventions in its register for posterity.