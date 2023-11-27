Yaba College of Technology Alumni Association, United Kingdom and Europe on Friday held a gala night in celebration of the College Founder’s Day as the College clocked 76 in October, 2023.
The Rector, Engr. Ibraheem Abdul, was in attendance at the remarkable and memorable event in the UK.
Also Read:
- YABATECH @ 76: Photo as Alumni host Rector to gala night in UK
- Bag of rice, others go for N3,000 at Primate Ayodele’s palliative market + Full prices of goods available, photos
- New LASTMA boss to operatives: Be civil, shun corruption
- 2023 Practical Nigerian Content Forum: Ministers, oil and gas industry captains converge
- Zenith Bank activates spirit of Christmas with street light-up
The glamorous event was witnessed with numerous YABATECH products making waves across the United Kingdom and throughout Europe.