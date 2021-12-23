Xmas Carol: Spread joy, religious tolerance, prosperity, Gani Adams charges Christians

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has urged Christians across the country to spread joy and embrace religious tolerance.

Aare Gani Adams made this charge during the 2021 edition of the Christmas Carol, organized by the office of the Aareonakakanfo, in Lagos.

Iba Adams reiterated the need for religious tolerance as a panacea for peace and national progress, stressing that Nigeria has lost a lot to religious bigotry and fanatism.

“The idea of religious intolerance and discrimination among Christians can only lead us to nothing but backwardness.”

“For instance, all over the developed countries of the world, religion is never an issue. People are judged not by their religious affiliations but by the strength of their characters.

How they are able to impact their society.

” Over 4. 5 billion Christian faithful will celebrate Christmas across the world. That figure explains why the Christmas is unique.”

Iba Adams, who said the 2021 Christmas Carol is the 6th edition, added that the event offered best opportunity for participants to reflect and learn some lessons about the reason for the Christmas Carol.

“We need to be tolerant in all aspects of our lives. Religious intolerance and fanatism are at the root of the various killings we witness daily in this country.

“People must be free to practise whatever belief they subscribe to without fear.

“It is in this that we can appreciate God and also explore the benefits of our population, tribes and the beauty of our race as a people.

“We cannot continue to live in sins and ask the grace of God to abound. We need to show love to others. We need to use the season of celebration to show compassion to others. We need to give to the needy. We need to make others happy. That is the reason for this festive season, as well as the celebration of both the Christmas and the new year.”

The clerics in their different sermons urged Christians to learn from the deeds of Jesus Christ who remains the model for Christianity all over the world.

The event climaxed with the reading of the verses from the Bible as over 10 churches competed with songs of prayers.

Apart from the wife of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland Ayinba MojisolaAdams, other clerics at the event include: Arch.Bishop King Prof. Joshua Godson, Apostle Dr. T. T. Adeniyi, Prophet Samson Ajala, Evangelist Ogunyemi Rufus, Amb. Prophet Enorch Adesola, Senior Apostle S. O Aworanti JP, Supt. Apostle Segun Samuel JP, Apostle Gbenga Oladimeji and Apostle Gbenga Oladimeji.

Others include the Otun Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Adebayo Adegoke, Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Prof. Raheem Kolawole, Asoju Aare

Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Yinka Oguntimehin, coordinator of OPU Sweden, Bob Agbede, and the Iyalode of Ifako Kingdom, Alhaja Monsurat Adeyemi, among others.

The Judges included Amb. Akeem Babs, Amb Gbenga Onasanya, Dr. Abiola Ayankunbi and Amb. Muyiwa Osinaike among others.