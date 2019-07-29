The Senate has written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanding for the names of Nigerians killed in South Africa due to Xenophobic attacks.

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, made this known during the screening of former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, as Ministerial nominee.

Lawan added that the Senate is going to take it up with the South African parliament.

According to him: “The Senate has written to the Ministry of foreign Affairs requesting for all names of Nigerians killed in South Africa.

“We are going to take it up with South Africa parliament.

“It is no longer acceptable.”