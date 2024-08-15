X account not hacked, EFCC dismiss claims

The Economic and Financial Crimes Crime Commission (EFCC) has refuted claims that its X account (formerly Twitter) had been hacked.
Speculations had been raised that suspected internet fraudsters who threatened to wage cyber warfare against the EFCC had hacked the anti-graft agency’s X account.
It was learnt that some internet fraudsters, reportedly, had accused the anti-graft commission of disregarding constitutional norms in cracking down on dubious activities among Nigerians online.
Checks on the account on Thursday morning showed that the account was not available.
However, the agency’s website and other social media pages, such as Facebook and Instagram, were functional.
Responding to the claims in an interview with Punch on Thursday, the EFCC’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said the glitch was as a result of an update done on the agency’s account.
He assured that the account would soon be accessible to the populace.
“We are updating our records on the account. It was not hacked. It will soon start running,” Oyewale stated.