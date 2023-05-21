Wydad hold Sundowns in Pretoria to squeeze into CAF Champions League final

Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco remained on course on Saturday to defend their CAF Champions League title, after progressing to the final on the away goal rule

This followed a 2-2 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in Pretoria.

Wydad will now face record champions Al Ahly of Egypt in a repeat of last year’s final match.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ dream of their second continental title went up in smoke, as they could not break down a resilient Wydad side.

Mothobi Mvala scored in his own net in the 83rd minute as he tried to cut off a free-kick, an own goal that would prove vital for the Moroccan visitors.

After a goalless first half where Mamelodi Sundowns piled pressure in search of an early goal to calm their nerves, the game burst into life in the second period.

Just four minutes after the restart, skipper Themba Zwane broke the deadlock when he capitalised on an error at the back to slot home.

However, the Moroccans gave a fight and they drew level in the 72nd minute when Ayoub El Amloud put the ball in the net, finishing off a pass from Yahya Jebrane.

With a score draw, Mamelodi Sundowns knew that their chances would be slim and they now pushed hard for the second goal.

They were rewarded just seven minutes later, when their star striker Peter Shalulile slotted home to give them a 2-1 lead.

But that joy lasted only for a few minutes, before Wydad went back on level terms.

In spite of pressure in the final minutes of the game to try get a winner, Mamelodi Sundowns’ hopes were dashed as the Moroccans defended with everything.

